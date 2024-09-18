Wisconsin MAGA Candidate Posted Debunked 9/11 Conspiracy Theory

Wisconsin MAGA candidate posted a debunked 9/11 truther theory on his Facebook page
Credit: Jim Engstrand Facebook page
By Chris capper LiebenthalSeptember 18, 2024

Jim Engstrand is a MAGA candidate running for the state assembly in Wisconsin. He also does not appear to be wound too tightly. Almost his entire Facebook page appears to be right wing memes and gifs, some of which have been flagged by Meta for being so egregiously false. One of them which has thus far escaped that fate is one that espouses a debunked 9/11 conspiracy theory:

screenshot_2024-09-18_002117

That conspiracy theory has been thoroughly debunked repeatedly. However, the spit take came from Engstrand's excuse for posting it.

Engstrand told Heartland Signal on Friday that he did not share the meme to endorse it but rather ask questions about the 9/11 attacks to learn more about them.

“I didn’t make a claim, I asked if the meme was true. To which many say it was and many say it wasn’t,” Engstrand said via email. “I simply am curious because the 27 years and one year in combat that I served has provided me with an abundance of questions about the events surrounding the happenings of 9/11.”

“Either way, I believe I as well as all Americans deserve to know,” he continued. “I lost thousands of fellow Americans on that day, and throughout the course of years we spent in Iraq and Afghanistan, the least I can do is ask questions to get to the facts wherever they may lead.”

Oh, okay. Because Facebook memes are known to be such reliable sources of information. I bet Engstrand is one of those guys that did his own research on the COVID vaccine and found it would turn a person into a 5G-compatible, magnetized alligator.

BTW, the comments were split, but the only one that Engstrand responded to was one that shared a Joe Rogan video clip. That should tell you everything you need to know about this nimrod.

