How Self-Centered Donald Trump Desecrated The Flag On 9/11

Section 8 (g) of the U.S. Flag Code states, “The flag should never have placed upon it, nor on any part of it, nor attached to it any mark, insignia, letter, word, figure, design, picture, or drawing of any nature.”

Yet Donald Trump can clearly be seen signing his name on a flag, apparently on the recent anniversary of 9/11, of all occasions:

Trump signs American flag, violates flag code on 9/11 pic.twitter.com/s9U1sUUSyz — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) September 12, 2024

That was only part of Trump’s disrespectful behavior during one of the gravest commemorations in our country. He also brought 9/11 denier Laura Loomer with him. The “self-described ‘pro-white nationalist’ and ‘proud Islamophobe,’ accompanied Trump and J.D. Vance Wednesday to the annual service at the 9/11 Memorial and Museum, and then to a fire station in lower Manhattan to meet with New York firefighters and commemorate those who died in the 9/11 attacks,” The New Republic reported.

Loomer had also accompanied the felonious p***y grabber to the presidential debate the night before. The possibility that this extremist is Trump’s latest extramarital gal pal, is one thing. But for a presidential candidate to bring her anywhere near a 9/11 commemoration, or any other official function, is yet another level of anti-Americanism for insurrectionist Trump.

Not surprisingly, Trump’s date, I mean guest, used the occasion to disrespect our current president. The New Republic also reported, “Loomer spent her time at Ground Zero Wednesday posting on X about how President Joe Biden ‘looked like death.’”

But wait, there’s more. Even while Trump was at the memorial, he couldn’t help but show how little he cared. During the moment of silence, as the dignitaries around him shared a moment of solemn reflection, Donald Trump looked up in the sky with an expression that clearly showed his lack of interest in the proceedings.

Trump during the 9/11 Moment of Silence smh pic.twitter.com/9HMLuSqZvY — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) September 11, 2024

Maybe Trump was checking out how tall his 40 Wall Street was in comparison to other buildings. You may recall that on the afternoon of September 11, 2001, when Trump was asked whether the building had been damaged in the attacks, he responded by boasting that with the fall of the World Trade Center, his was now the tallest building in lower Manhattan. It wasn’t.

All this comes on the heels of Donald Trump’s desecration of Arlington National Cemetery and his shocking demeaning of Medal of Honor recipients.

Fortunately, one New Yorker gave Trump an earful of at least part of what he deserved. “Where were you for 20 years?” she said to him at the memorial. “I’ve been here. Where were you?”