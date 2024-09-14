What’s The Real Deal With Laura Loomer And Donald Trump?

Inquiring minds want to know: What makes right-wing extremist Laura Loomer so “very special” to her favorite p***y grabber?

I made the suggestion Loomer is Donald Trump’s extramarital gal pal in my post about her accompanying Trump both to his Tuesday night debate and Wednesday 9/11 events. Not surprisingly, I am far from the only one.

The Miami New Times put forth some pretty strong evidence in a humor column called, “Laura Loomer and Trump Sitting in a Tree, K I S S I N G.” The article noted that Loomer not only arrived at the debate with Trump on his private jet but was also backstage in the spin room afterward.

You know who wasn’t in any of those places? Melania.

Video from Mike Sington pretty much puts all my doubts to rest that she’s the latest Karen McDougal.

This is why Trump is hanging out with Laura Loomer. Watch them with their hands all over each other at Mar-a-Lago. Note: He’s married. pic.twitter.com/GKdSMjDnvD — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) September 12, 2024

In fact, Trump has yet to explain why Loomer is traveling with him, New Times pointed out.

Apparently, the lovey-dovey behavior from these two is nothing new. Loomer posted this in August, 2023.

Axios has more:

The Trump-Loomer admiration fest is well documented. He's given her shout-outs while on stage at his rallies, and sent her handwritten notes in response to her tweets. "Laura — I hear you! Sounds good to me," Trump wrote in August 2023 next to a printed out Loomer tweet that read: "Traitors in your own camp is danger I will sniff them all out in 2025."



"Laura — Happy birthday — You are fantastic!" Trump wrote in response to Loomer's request to have dinner with Trump for her birthday.

Axios also reported that Trump wanted to hire Loomer last year, a plan that was nixed by co-campaign manager Susie Wiles.

The Daily Beast reported that Loomer posted on Twitter that Trump had invited her to watch the LIV Golf tournament in his private box last year. “In a video Loomer posted to X that day, Trump can be heard telling her that she is “very special.” Trump also heaped praise on Loomer earlier in April, pointing her out in a crowd at Mar-a-Lago to note she is a “woman with courage.”

Even the satirists are taking note: