Mimi Rocah: AMI Deal Kills The John Edwards Defense For Trump

MSNBC analyst Mimi Rocah explains how damaging American Media's deal is to Trump because now it supplies actual evidence of Trump setting up illegal and secret payments to suppress damaging information about his personal life that could have influenced the 2016 election.

The U.S. Southern District of New York just reached a deal with David Pecker, Trump's BFF.

The U.S. Southern District of New York reached a non-prosecution agreement with AMI, in which the firm admitted it made "catch and kill" payment to Trump's alleged ex-paramour Karen MacDougal.

AMI admitted that it paid her “in concert with” the Donald Trump presidential campaign.

After Velshi and Ruhle broke the news of the AMI deal and all it's basic ramifications, Mimi Rocah joined them and explained how it impacted Trump and their John Edwards defense claims.

Rocah said, "So, what this does, Stephanie, is it gets rid of the John Edwards defense."

She continued, "[Rudy] was out on Twitter saying this was a settlement."

"He was trying to divorce it from the election and now you have, again, as Dan said, not just Michael Cohen but AMI, the corporation --- they are saying, no, this was done in agreement with the president's campaign to influence the election."

"Remember, we had the president who first said he didn't know anything about these payments. Then, they said, well, it is no big deal,it's just him settling with women to keep them quiet."

Mimi continued, "No, it's a federal felony to make these payments, to keep them quiet for the purpose of influencing the election and John Edwards, who I think Trump has, in fact, cited in some of his tweets.He did not get convicted because there was no clear evidence and so what this shows is you have a legal theory and the facts as to John Edwards didn't show his guilt and looking more and more and more like the facts here would show Donald Trump's guilt," Mimi said.

Game-set-match.