National Enquirer's Parent Company Admits Payoff To Trump Ex Meant To Influence Election

Very damaging news just broke for Donald Trump and his campaign.

It's now been reported that the Southern District of NY just cut a deal with AMI in which they admitted it made "catch and kill" payment to the former Playboy Bunny Karen MacDougal in coordination with the Trump campaign to kill the story before the 2016 election.

A statement released by the U.S.Attorney's Office in New York states that: "As a part of the agreement, AMI admitted that it made the $150,000 payment in concert with a candidate’s presidential campaign, and in order to ensure that the woman did not publicize damaging allegations about the candidate."

"AMI further admitted that its principal purpose in making the payment was to suppress the woman’s story so as to prevent it from influencing the election," it concludes.

This moves Donald Trump closer to felony charges. It directly links the payoffs to improper election influence, which is not just "a civil matter," as Trump contends. It also supports the recording Cohen made where he was clearly planning how funds would flow through his shell corporation in order to protect Donald Trump.

Between Cohen's remarks and Pecker's admission, Donald Trump is in a heap of hot water, which might be the reason he hasn't shown up for work yet today.