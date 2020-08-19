Right Wing Fascist Laura Loomer Celebrates Primary Win With Roger Stone

Right wing nutjob and banned from most social media Laura Loomer, former James O'Keefe protégé and general all-around fascist, whined a year ago that her life was ruined because Facebook banned her alongside other fascists like Milo Yiannopoulos.

Apparently her fortunes have turned, because she raised nearly $1M in donations to run for a seat she will not win in Florida's 21th district, home to Mar-a-Lago and at least 14,500 voters who are crazy enough to think she should be sent to Congress.

The Associated Press reports:

At Loomer’s victory party Tuesday night, according to the Palm Beach Post, she was feted by political provocateur Roger Stone, whose prison sentence for lying to Congress was recently commuted by Trump; right-wing writer and speaker Milo Yiannopoulos, who got fired by the website Breitbart in 2017 after he praised same-sex pedophilia; and Gavin McInnes, the founder of the Proud Boys, a male-only group that describes itself as “Western Chauvinist” but has been deemed a white nationalist organization by the Southern Poverty Law Center.

Roger Stone also threatened incumbent Representative Lois Frankel with the prospect of being "Laura Loomered" in November before dubbing her the "Joan of Arc of the conservative movement."

No primary night celebration would be complete without the QAnon Leader-in-Chief sending felicitations. Trump sent a tweet of congratulations. "Great going Laura. You have a great chance against a Pelosi puppet!"

Image from: Screenshot

Just as a review, the reasons for Loomer's ban from just about every social media site on the planet is because she's a fascist who is utterly antisocial, routinely uses hate speech, and has absolutely no business leading anything.

She is, however, well-funded. She's outraised incumbent Lois Frankel by about $300,000 according to the Palm Beach Post. However, the 21st District is heavily Democratic to the point where Republicans have not run candidates against Frankel in some previous elections.

This is why everyone needs to understand that candidates like Loomer represent the true Republican Party. They're fascists, bigots and haters. Don't be fooled by the so-called "reasonable Republican." Either they denounce this and leave the party or they own it. There isn't an in-between.