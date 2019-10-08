Roger Stone Allegedly Contacted Militia Groups To 'Defend' Trump Against Impeachment

Above from 2017: Roger Stone "predicts" (read: promises) violence if Donald Trump is impeached.

And now this from journalist John Sepulvado:

Roger Stone reached out to militia groups to shore up support for Trump in an impeachment hearing. They’ll go violent if articles are introduced. https://t.co/KpFY74HBlu — 🐝john sepulvado🐝 (@JohnLGC) October 8, 2019

Not a coincidence that @HarveyLevinTMZ sent the producer to ask. It was texted from @realDonaldTrump to Harvey Levin to cover this story. — 🐝john sepulvado🐝 (@JohnLGC) October 8, 2019

Sepulvado is well known for his award-winning work covering white nationalist militia movements. He was the first reporter subpoenaed by the Trump administration, regarding his work covering the Bundys and the occupation of the Malheur Wildlife Refuge. (The subpoena was thrown out by a federal judge.)

If Stone was in contact with militia groups to plan or even threaten to plan a violent response to congressional oversight of the so-called president, Stone belongs in jail for sedition. It's time to bring down the hammer on these fascists.