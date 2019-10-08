Politics
Roger Stone Allegedly Contacted Militia Groups To 'Defend' Trump Against Impeachment

Roger Stone needs to be in jail for sedition.
By Frances Langum
4 hours ago by Frances Langum
Above from 2017: Roger Stone "predicts" (read: promises) violence if Donald Trump is impeached.

And now this from journalist John Sepulvado:

Sepulvado is well known for his award-winning work covering white nationalist militia movements. He was the first reporter subpoenaed by the Trump administration, regarding his work covering the Bundys and the occupation of the Malheur Wildlife Refuge. (The subpoena was thrown out by a federal judge.)

If Stone was in contact with militia groups to plan or even threaten to plan a violent response to congressional oversight of the so-called president, Stone belongs in jail for sedition. It's time to bring down the hammer on these fascists.


