Fox Normalizes Right-Wing Militia Violence Against Migrants

Fox news and Fox Business are trying to normalize and assimilate extremely violent vigilante and anti-government right-wing militia groups to their viewers. These militia groups are playing cop at the southern border and illegally rounding up migrants.

Early on Tuesday morning, FBN’s Stuart Varney sympathized with the extreme militia movement leader and said, “Look, I have to think that this is rather dangerous and troubling this smacks of vigilantism but I can understand it.”

No Stuart, it is not understandable. These anti-government fanatics are clearly emboldened by Trump’s xenophobic views on migrants and probably hoped that Trump would celebrate them.

As Ken Meyers notes, “Larry Hopkins — the leader of the United Constitutional Patriots with an extensive criminal record — was arrested by the FBI and charged with illegal firearm possession by a felon. After his arrest, Hopkins reportedly told the FBI he has been training his group to assassinate former president Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton and others.”

This man is a stone cold nut who admitted to contemplating assassinating a Democratic president and the Democratic nominee for the 2016 presidential election. If the FBI was looking for someone that might commit a mass shooting, they need to look no further.

Charles Payne substituted for Neil Cavuto yesterday and brought on Yuma Sector Deputy Chief Patrol Agent Carl Landrum to discuss Hopkins’ reprehensible actions.

Instead of describing this militia leader for what he is, a criminal and a disturbed individual, Payne described him as an ordinary citizen doing his duty because the border patrol is overwhelmed.

Payne said, "Is the border patrol so overwhelmed that ordinary citizens feel the need to step in --- citizen for taking up arms trying to assist? What would you tell him? It’s apparent to the world that we’ve got a crisis down there and they’re trying to help out.”

Agent Carl Landrum immediately stopped for Charles Payne in his tracks and condemned the malicious actions. "When it comes to citizens trying to help us out down at the border like this, they need to remember that customs and border protection does not endorse this type of activity by private groups or any organization." He continued, “the border environment is a very complex environment and it does require very unique skill sets to be able to operate safely and efficiently.

Payne sheepishly replied, ”Thanks, but no thanks.”

It was almost as if the Fox News host was hoping agent Landrum cosigned this type of vigilante-ism and make a call to arms.

Trump surrogates will do and say anything that helps the administration with every horrific policy they try to enact.

In this case, Fox is describing felons and very dangerous armed people as "ordinary American citizens trying to do their duty."