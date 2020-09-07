Politics
Quote Of The Day: Armed Militias Target BLM Protests

Just when you thought right-wing militias were "anti-government," they're all for Trump's fascism.
By Frances Langum

Responding to the belief of armed right-wing militia that "the police aren't protecting businesses," a professor has today's quote of the day:

"It's a long-held fantasy of right-wing militia groups," said Megan Squire, a computer science professor at Elon University in North Carolina who tracks online extremism. "They are inventing a scenario in which they can put their gun collections to use by showing up, unbidden, to 'protect' businesses that in many cases aren't theirs and don't want that service.

"The online rhetoric among armed militias and other right-wing gun enthusiasts is really at a fever pitch this whole summer," Squire said. "Now, we're seeing that come to bear in real life."

