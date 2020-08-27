New York Post Condemned For Sympathetic Coverage Of Alleged Kenosha Gunman

Another Murdoch outlet giving sympathetic coverage to the teen killer in Kenosha.
Source: New York Post
The suspected teen shooter who killed two Kenosha protesters and injured a third Tuesday night was photographed cleaning graffiti in the city just hours before the violence.
Kyle Rittenhouse, 17, of Antioch, Illinois, allegedly traveled into Kenosha and affiliated himself with a small but heavily armed militia that claimed to be helping law enforcement protect the city after the police shooting of Jacob Blake.
Before allegedly being filmed shooting protesters during a tense confrontation, Rittenhouse was spotted joining other volunteers in cleaning graffiti from a high school nearby the Kenosha County Courthouse.
Later that night, a gunman carrying a rifle — suspected to be Rittenhouse — was caught in disturbing footage shooting protesters who had chased after him.
Twitter was not amused.
— Eli Valley (@elivalley) August 27, 2020
LOOK AT HOW THE MEDIA HUMANIZES WHITE MASS SHOOTERS
KYLE 👏🏽 RITTENHOUSE 👏🏾 IS 👏🏿 A 👏🏽 TERRORIST👏🏿!
FUCK THE NEW YORK POST! https://t.co/ClSVecd0hp
— StanceGrounded (@_SJPeace_) August 27, 2020
The New York Post is another Murdoch-owned enterprise, like Fox News. Don’t underestimate how dangerous it is for this and Tucker Carlson to glorify this murderer. https://t.co/ajxWr1a9at
— Amy Siskind 🏳️🌈 (@Amy_Siskind) August 27, 2020
New York Post would be like, “John Wayne Gacy spotted doing birthday parties”
— Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) August 27, 2020