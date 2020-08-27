Media Bites
New York Post Condemned For Sympathetic Coverage Of Alleged Kenosha Gunman

"Kyle Rittenhouse spotted cleaning Kenosha graffiti before shooting" in their glib headline.
By Ed Scarce
Image from: Scott Olsen/Getty Images

Another Murdoch outlet giving sympathetic coverage to the teen killer in Kenosha.

Source: New York Post

The suspected teen shooter who killed two Kenosha protesters and injured a third Tuesday night was photographed cleaning graffiti in the city just hours before the violence.

Kyle Rittenhouse, 17, of Antioch, Illinois, allegedly traveled into Kenosha and affiliated himself with a small but heavily armed militia that claimed to be helping law enforcement protect the city after the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

Before allegedly being filmed shooting protesters during a tense confrontation, Rittenhouse was spotted joining other volunteers in cleaning graffiti from a high school nearby the Kenosha County Courthouse.

Later that night, a gunman carrying a rifle — suspected to be Rittenhouse — was caught in disturbing footage shooting protesters who had chased after him.

Twitter was not amused.

