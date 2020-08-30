Christian Fundraising Group Raises Over $200,000 For Kyle Rittenhouse

Another one of these far right groups using religion. The famous saying, erroneously attributed to Sinclair Lewis comes to mind:

"When fascism comes to America it will be wrapped in the flag and carrying a cross."

Source: Religion News Service

(RNS) — A Christian fundraising site, Give Send Go, has earned more than $192,000 of it's $200,000 goal for the alleged Kenosha shooting suspect Kyle Rittenhouse as of Saturday evening (August 29). A scrolling ticker on the website shows who has recently donated to trending campaigns, many of whom are supporting the Rittenhouse fundraiser. Rittenhouse, 17, was arrested on Wednesday, August 26, and is being charged as an adult with two counts of first-degree homicide and one count of attempted homicide, according to published reports. He also faces charges of recklessly endangering two other victims and possessing a weapon while under the age of 18.

From their site, their campaign titled "Raise money for Kyle Rittenhouse Legal Defense":

"Kyle Rittenhouse just defended himself from a brutal attack by multiple members of the far-leftist group ANTIFA – the experience was undoubtedly a brutal one, as he was forced to take two lives to defend his own," reads the campaign page. "Now, Kyle is being unfairly charged with murder 1, by a DA who seems determined only to capitalize on the political angle of the situation. The situation was clearly self-defense, and Kyle and his family will undoubtedly need money to pay for the legal fees." "Let's give back to someone who bravely tried to defend his community."

Here is a picture of the scary "ANTIFA" people Rittenhouse murdered: Joseph Rosenbaum was a new dad who had just moved to Kenosha from Houston and Anthony Huber was a skateboarder.

Rittenhouse's victims: Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber Image from: ABC7 Chicago

And they're proud of the fundraising prowess.

GiveSendGo is the only platform that has allowed a campaign for Kyle Rittenhouse. https://t.co/5HO6e12llL — GiveSendGo (@GiveSendGo) August 28, 2020

Jesus wept.