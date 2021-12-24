2021 Crookie Judge Of The Year: Rittenhouse Judge Bruce Schroder

The Kyle Rittenhouse trial in Kenosha, Wisconsin, was a complete travesty of justice. A teen crossed state lines and used a gun that he was not legally allowed to possess to play "armed medic" and kill 2 men. Judge Bruce Schroeder made many rulings, both before and during the trial, that probably, possibly, definitely had an effect on the outcome - and one that he appeared to desire.

First, he ruled that the victims could not be called "victims"

Then he allowed the defense lawyer to use the n-word AND went into weird rants

Oh, more Judge Schroeder shenanigans:

Wow: WATCH Rittenhouse trial judge Bruce Schroeder refer to a Black juror as "the Black," as he explains his reasoning for letting Rittenhouse choose the excluded jurors himself.



"When the clerk drew the name out of the tumbler, it was a Black...the Black...the only Black." pic.twitter.com/usYUT7pTje — Chris Wiggins 🏳️‍🌈 (@CWNewser) November 17, 2021

Then he dismissed the underage gun possession charge, one that was easily proven since Kyle was (a) underage and (b) in possession of a gun. This one was the easiest one to get a conviction of, but Judge Schroeder, aka President of the Kyle Rittenhouse fan club, could not allow any conviction...so he threw it out.

Of course, Kyle was found not guilty and we are lucky that violence did not erupt.

Although, Kyle is now a hero to the right wing, as expected. After all, he killed their enemies and got away with it.

Thank you, Judge Schroeder. For your judicial recklessness, you win a 2021 Crooks and Liars CROOKIE Award! Put it on your mantle right next to your "Me and Kyle" photo.