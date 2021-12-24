2021 Crookie Judge Of The Year: Rittenhouse Judge Bruce Schroder

Judge Bruce Schroeder placed his thumb so heavily on the scales of justice that he probably predetermined the outcome before the case even went to the jury.
By Red PainterDecember 24, 2021

The Kyle Rittenhouse trial in Kenosha, Wisconsin, was a complete travesty of justice. A teen crossed state lines and used a gun that he was not legally allowed to possess to play "armed medic" and kill 2 men. Judge Bruce Schroeder made many rulings, both before and during the trial, that probably, possibly, definitely had an effect on the outcome - and one that he appeared to desire.

First, he ruled that the victims could not be called "victims"

Then he allowed the defense lawyer to use the n-word AND went into weird rants

Oh, more Judge Schroeder shenanigans:

Then he dismissed the underage gun possession charge, one that was easily proven since Kyle was (a) underage and (b) in possession of a gun. This one was the easiest one to get a conviction of, but Judge Schroeder, aka President of the Kyle Rittenhouse fan club, could not allow any conviction...so he threw it out.

Of course, Kyle was found not guilty and we are lucky that violence did not erupt.

Although, Kyle is now a hero to the right wing, as expected. After all, he killed their enemies and got away with it.

Thank you, Judge Schroeder. For your judicial recklessness, you win a 2021 Crooks and Liars CROOKIE Award! Put it on your mantle right next to your "Me and Kyle" photo.

crookie

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. When registering you will also be presented with the option to tie all your old Disqus comments to your new Insticator account. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue