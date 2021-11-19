Judge Schroeder Bans MSNBC From Rittenhouse Trial

Schroeder has banned MSNBC from the courthouse because he believed they were following a van with the jury, but really, their freelancer was getting a traffic ticket near where the jury van was.
By John Amato
November 19, 2021

Judge Schroeder has handled the Kyle Rittenhouse trial very bizarrely from the beginning and that continued Thursday while the jury was deliberating.

Shaquille Brewster, an NBC News correspondent, said Schroeder has banned MSNBC from the courthouse because he believed they were following a van with the jury.

"[Judge Schroeder] responded to a report that we got from the Kenosha police department last night saying that a member of the media was suspected of following the jury van after court yesterday," Brewster reported.

"The judge named a member from MSNBC, he said he's taking this extremely seriously," he continued. "He went on to say that he is investigating this further and we also know that he's banning members from MSNBC, any MSNBC personnel from the courthouse at this time."

MSNBC responded in a statement to the charges.

"Last night a freelancer received a traffic citation. While the traffic violation took place near the jury van, the freelancer never contacted or intended to contact the jurors during deliberations, and never photographed or intended to photograph them. We regret the incident and will fully cooperate with authorities on any investigation."

Judge Schroeder found MSNBC guilty of having a freelancer get a traffic ticket and punished the entire network.

If MSNBC had glorified Judge Schroeder like Fox News sycophants have and declared Rittenhouse was targeted with a witch hunt, probably nothing would have happened to them.

