Radio Host Urges 'Patriots' To Use Guns Against Kenosha Protesters

Vicki McKenna is a right wing radio squawk show host based in Madison, Wisconsin, although her program is also aired in Milwaukee. McKenna has a long history of saying outrageous and outlandish things. Think the Ann Coulter of Wisconsin.

After the wannabe militia man, 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse shot three protesters in Kenosha in cold blood, killing two of them, McKenna channeled her inner Coulter and urged her listeners to grab their guns, buy more ammo and go to Kenosha to fight those eeeeeeeeevil protesters:

But McKenna was just getting started. She chided "patriots" for not taking to the street as counter-protesters in Kenosha this week. "By the way, where are all the patriots who brag on Facebook, 'Hey, bring it, baby! Lock and load!' Where the hell were you last night?" McKenna asked. "Some showed up to defend other people’s property or their own. And one guy is now going to have to go on trial because, in defense of himself, two people are dead." At the end of the 10-minute rant, McKenna, whose career took off while fighting the recall of former Gov. Scott Walker, urged members of the "militia" to hit the streets to defend people and property. "So I ask you before I go to break, have you cleaned your guns lately? Do you have enough ammo?" she asked. "Are you going to prepare by finding that old set of white sheets so that you can raise the flag of surrender? Or are you going to be ready to defend your property, your people, against the imminent violence being unleashed by people whose end game is total destruction of our way of life? "And let me close with this, before I get to the commercial break. Everybody out there trying to distance yourself from this militia, that group of defenders — not me. The only reason, no doubt, some businesses didn't burn last night is because there were people willing to stand a post."

When Jacob Blake was shot seven times in the back and left paralyzed, she had no qualms about it. But when people decide to protest it, why, that cannot allowed to be! And she tops it off by praising this murderer and trying to shame people to do the same thing to other protesters.

It's no surprise that McKenna is a gun nut. She has been one for a long time. Nine years ago, she threatened to open carry a firearm in protest of rational gun laws.

What is interesting is that she has become such a strong defender of the police, given that when she was younger, she would brawl with the cops:

So what does that police report actually say that McKenna did at that 1997 U2 concert ? The report says that McKenna was removed from the concert when she "scratched" and "fought with" a Per Mar security officer that was trying to separate her from another concert-goer, with whom she was involved in a separate altercation. Because of her physical altercation with the security officers, a "thrashing" McKenna was turned over to UW campus police and the UW campus police said she "struggled with us the same as she had with Per Mar" when they tried to move her another area of the concert. In response, the UW campus police had to put restraints on her hands. Later, the report says the officers tried to eject McKenna from the concert, but she refused to leave and "brought her arm up, struck out with her hand out toward chief Clemens' head. At the end of her reach, she made a forward swipe with her hand." Clemens told the officer writing the report that she "made contact with his ear when she swung at him." For this behavior, McKenna was charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

On a side note, that arrest report led to her nickname among the left in Wisconsin when it described her tattoos:- Ms "Wolf on back, snake on chest.''

ADDENDUM: McKenna''s nut job comments has already cost her a sponsor: