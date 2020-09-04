GOP Rep Thomas Massie Praises Kyle Rittenhouse, Says He Showed 'Incredible Restraint'

According to Thomas Massie, the seventeen-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse showed "incredible restraint" because he could have just emptied his magazine into the crowd and committed even more mass murder. How considerate.

Source: Louisville Courier-Journal

Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie in a radio interview Thursday defended the 17-year-old who fatally shot two protesters and injured a third in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last week, saying he acted in self-defense and showed "incredible restraint."

Kyle Rittenhouse has been charged with two counts of first-degree homicide and several other felony counts after traveling from Illinois to Kenosha on Aug. 25 and shooting three protesters, two of which died.

A self-described militia member, Rittenhouse shot the protesters after days of unrest in the city following video that went public of Jacob Blake being shot in the back seven times by a police officer.

"He also exhibited incredible restraint and presence and situational awareness," Massie said on WVHU, a talk radio station in Huntington, West Virginia. "He didn't empty a magazine into a crowd."