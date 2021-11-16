Rittenhouse Attorney's Abhorrent Closing Argument

The defense attorney for Kyle Rittenhouse tried to use one shooting to justify one of Rittenhouse's murders.
Rittenhouse Attorney's Abhorrent Closing Argument
By Chris capper LiebenthalNovember 16, 2021

Just when you thought that the Kyle Rittenhouse trial couldn't get any more disgusting, Rittenhouse's defense attorney, Mark Richards, said, "Hold my beer."

The first shooting is about when Rusten Sheckey, a white cop, shot Jacob Blake, a Black man, in the back seven times, leaving Blake permanently paralyzed and dependent on a wheelchair.

It was this shooting that led to the protests in Kenosha where Rittenhouse went after crossing state lines and carrying an illegal firearm to "hunt" protesters. And while it is true that Sheckey was never charged, it was hardly 'found to be OK," as the protests clearly show. It just means that Sheckey got away with the crime of attempted murder.

Furthermore, Sheckey was a cop that lived in the community and he used his service gun, whereas Rittenhouse crossed state lines, used an illegal weapon while he was underage and was trespassing on a car lot when he committed the murders.

That Richards would even try to use the shooting of Blake to justify the crimes committed by Rittenhouse disgusted most people. It also left legal minds, like Washington DC-based attorney Bradley P. Moss, to wonder how the hell Richards even thought this would be a good idea:

As disgusting as Richards' argument was, it was matched by Judge Bruce Schroeder allowing it.

While I am not a lawyer nor do I play one on the Internet, it would be beyond me how this case doesn't end being declared a mistrial or end in a hung jury.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. When registering you will also be presented with the option to tie all your old Disqus comments to your new Insticator account. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue