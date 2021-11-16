Rittenhouse Attorney's Abhorrent Closing Argument

Just when you thought that the Kyle Rittenhouse trial couldn't get any more disgusting, Rittenhouse's defense attorney, Mark Richards, said, "Hold my beer."

The first shooting is about when Rusten Sheckey, a white cop, shot Jacob Blake, a Black man, in the back seven times, leaving Blake permanently paralyzed and dependent on a wheelchair.

It was this shooting that led to the protests in Kenosha where Rittenhouse went after crossing state lines and carrying an illegal firearm to "hunt" protesters. And while it is true that Sheckey was never charged, it was hardly 'found to be OK," as the protests clearly show. It just means that Sheckey got away with the crime of attempted murder.

Furthermore, Sheckey was a cop that lived in the community and he used his service gun, whereas Rittenhouse crossed state lines, used an illegal weapon while he was underage and was trespassing on a car lot when he committed the murders.

That Richards would even try to use the shooting of Blake to justify the crimes committed by Rittenhouse disgusted most people. It also left legal minds, like Washington DC-based attorney Bradley P. Moss, to wonder how the hell Richards even thought this would be a good idea:

As disgusting as Richards' argument was, it was matched by Judge Bruce Schroeder allowing it.

While I am not a lawyer nor do I play one on the Internet, it would be beyond me how this case doesn't end being declared a mistrial or end in a hung jury.