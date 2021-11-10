Rittenhouse Adds Terrible Acting To His List Of Crimes

Kyle Rittenhouse should be ashamed for killing innocent unarmed protesters, and then pretending to cry on the stand to convince jurors he felt a fraction of an iota of remorse.
By Aliza WorthingtonNovember 10, 2021

Well, SOMEONE got terrible acting coaching from their attorneys, and his name rhymes with Bile Sh*ttenhouse.

In a Wisconsin courtroom, an entitled teenager who cosplayed vigilante and shot three protesters in Kenosha, killing two of them, tried to turn on the waterworks while on the stand. This was worse than Carol Burnett doing Nora Desmond. Many on Twitter were immediately reminded of an alleged rapist who sits on the highest court in the land. No one, and I mean, NO ONE (except, perhaps, the predictably racist and biased judge) bought this pathetic display.

The rest were just so thoroughly disgusted with the insulting display, which was transparent enough all on its own.

And the all-time winner (before even all the entries are submitted, I feel confident in announcing this as the winner):

