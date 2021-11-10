Rittenhouse Adds Terrible Acting To His List Of Crimes

Well, SOMEONE got terrible acting coaching from their attorneys, and his name rhymes with Bile Sh*ttenhouse.

In a Wisconsin courtroom, an entitled teenager who cosplayed vigilante and shot three protesters in Kenosha, killing two of them, tried to turn on the waterworks while on the stand. This was worse than Carol Burnett doing Nora Desmond. Many on Twitter were immediately reminded of an alleged rapist who sits on the highest court in the land. No one, and I mean, NO ONE (except, perhaps, the predictably racist and biased judge) bought this pathetic display.

America, a country of equal opportunity (as long as you're white and straight), where you can get away with murder and rape by fake-crying alligator tears, and you may even end up on the Supreme Court. pic.twitter.com/hQpQTxG9Ro — Steve Silberman (@stevesilberman) November 10, 2021

Brett Kavanaugh was Kyle Rittenhouse's crying coach pic.twitter.com/pRhpzDNLr8 — Gritty is the Way (@Gritty20202) November 10, 2021

As Elaine said in Seinfeld, "fake, fake, fake, fake."



Rittenhouse & Kavanaugh. pic.twitter.com/Vyx0cqmTZe — Dreamers and Misfits (@DreamersMisfits) November 10, 2021

The rest were just so thoroughly disgusted with the insulting display, which was transparent enough all on its own.

I was today years old when I realized Trump University had a drama department. — Bronwyn Levine 🏴‍☠️😷💉 (@weezielevine) November 10, 2021

The ole “are they buying this?” side eye at second 42 of the fake tears. #rittenhouseisguilty #Rittenhouse pic.twitter.com/9WKV2j9Lxz — Histrionic Popinjay (@itsdana_dane) November 10, 2021

Kyle Rittenhouse had no tears with his fake crying and that’s because the judge forgot to cut onions as they rehearsed it a day ago. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) November 10, 2021

Before you fall for Kyle Rittenhouse’s fake tears, here’s a pic of him looking like he was ready to high-five the police after killing two people… pic.twitter.com/xBl8WP5z7j — CK (@charley_ck14) November 10, 2021

If it were an audition the producer would have stopped it — Diedrich Bader (@bader_diedrich) November 10, 2021

And the all-time winner (before even all the entries are submitted, I feel confident in announcing this as the winner):