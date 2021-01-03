Rittenhouse Loses Vendors, Gains A New Charge

As I had previously reported, Kyle Rittenhouse and his family were selling "Free Kyle" merchandise to raise money for his legal defense fund.

Over the next few days, he lost both the company producing the murder merchandise as well as the platform that was hosting the site:

But within days of promoting the merchandise, Rittenhouse's civil attorney, John Pierce, tweeted that the initial orders were held up, new orders would not be accepted and that his account with Printful, a major custom printing drop-shipper, had been canceled. An email from the company, which Pierce posted, said the Free Kyle account was in violation of Printful's terms and conditions that prohibit "content that condones or promotes violence" against any based on race, religion, ethnicity, gender or other statuses. On Wednesday, Pierce once again was explaining on Twitter that, "The FreeKyleUSA store is offline for now due to us being deplatformed by our second vendor." He did not identify the company and did not return an email seeking to discuss the vendor situation. On its own Twitter feed, Printful said it halted the early orders from FreeKyleUSA to mitigate risks to its business. "Ultimately, we don't want to be affiliated with a store that's involved with such a complex, controversial and ongoing case," the statement read. "We're following the example of other businesses taking a similar approach, like GoFundMe, Etsy, Facebook and YouTube."

Of course, Rittenhouse's mouthpiece immediately went to the radical right wing's talking points, mewling about being the victim of the "cancel culture" and blaming the vendors for censoring them.

Rittenhouse's woes didn't end there. At the end of the year, the Kenosha County District Attorney gave Rittenhouse a New Year's present, an additional charge for violating curfew:

Kenosha County prosecutors have added a seventh charge against Kyle Rittenhouse — violating curfew. The new count appeared in online court records after prosecutors on Monday filed the information in the case — a later form of the criminal complaint issued after the preliminary hearing and before the arraignment, scheduled for Jan. 5. The formal charge is failure to comply with an emergency management order of state or local government. It's a citation and carries no criminal penalty.

It should be noted that Rittenhouse is the first and the only person to be charged with this who wasn't part of the BLM protests.

Some days, a murderous white vigilante just can't catch a break.