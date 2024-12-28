Costco Board Pushes Back Against Anti-DEI Wingnut Shareholders

Good for the Costco board of directors for pushing back hard against this nonsense.

From CNN: Costco is pushing back — hard — against the anti-DEI movement:

Costco is battling an anti-DEI wave with a stern rebuke to activist shareholders looking to end the warehouse retailer’s diversity ambitions.

Walmart, John Deere, Tractor Supply and other companies are changing or walking away from diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) policies. But Costco believes DEI helps its “treasure hunt” shopping atmosphere, and it is standing behind its efforts.

Costco’s board of directors unanimously recommended that its shareholders vote against a proposal brought by a conservative think tank, the National Center for Public Policy Research, that would require Costco to evaluate and issue a report on the financial risks of maintaining its diversity and inclusion goals. The group criticized Costco for possible “illegal discrimination” against employees who are “white, Asian, male or straight.”

The National Center for Public Policy Research did not immediately respond to CNN’s request for comment.