Sheriff David Clark To Vigilantes: 'Have A Plan'

David Clarke, the former Milwaukee County Sheriff, is a huge advocate for Trump and has some advice to militia members like Kyle Rittenhouse on how to get away with murdering protesters.

The ex-policeman was guest hosting The Mark Belling show in Milwaukee Wisconsin and added these disgusting words of advice and encouragement for all vigilantes to attack Black Lives Matter protesters.

The question is when is government going to do something? Inaction is not a plan. You know what happens with inaction? People take the law into their own hands. Government is leaving them no choice. No choice. I don’t advocate for some of the stuff that’s starting to happen, but I am certainly done -- I am through with condemning it. I’m done with that. I’m just telling people, “Hey, you’re on your own." Think about it, have a plan. Act reasonably. You have to act reasonably. Then you’re going to have to articulate what you did afterwards. But you can’t have government officials and law enforcement executives telling people, “Do not take the law into your own hands." Well, you’re forcing them to!

Trump and his minions in the media are basically calling for an open season on all Black Lives Matters protesters regardless if they're peaceful or not.

Clarke has been a huge COVID19 denier and a staunch advocate for Trump to reopen everything. These tweets have been removed from Twitter:

“It is now evident that this is an orchestrated attempt to destroy CAPITALISM…Time to RISE UP and push back. Bars and restaurants should defy the order. Let people decide if they want to go out.” “Visit bars, restaurants, shopping malls, CHURCHES and demand that your schools re-open… STAY IN THE STREETS. END GOVERNMENT CONTROL OVER OUR LIVES. IF NOT NOW, WHEN?” “I am tired of this, ‘we have to err on the side of caution’ BULL SH-T… DAMMIT. It’s the DAMN FLU.”

This man is a creep of the highest order and now a former law enforcement official is helping criminals to get away with crime.