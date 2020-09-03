Politics
Read time: 2 minutes
Comments

Rep. Clay Higgins Threatens To Shoot Armed Protesters: 'I'd Drop Any 10 Of You'

Facebook later removed Higgins post as inflammatory, violating the company’s “violence and incitement” policies.
By Ed Scarce
Image from: Screenshot

Glen “Wild” Clay Higgins is another one of those loudmouth politicians who somehow managed to parlay "time as a cop" into a political career. But before becoming a cop at age 43, Higgins was a used car salesman, the job which actually informs his approach to politics. Higgins used to appear in controversial CrimeStoppers videos, full of bluster and bravado, speaking off-the-cuff rather than with a script, and those videos later went viral. His notoriety there got him into politics.

Higgins used the photo above of scary black men with guns. If you look below, you'll see the mostly non-scary middle-aged frumpy white men who actually turned up. Higgins is a second amendment zealot, of course. Just not for black militia, who he'd shoot on sight, apparently.

Source: Huffington Post

Rep. Clay Higgins (R-La.) said he’d be more than willing to shoot any armed demonstrators in Louisiana in a Facebook post Tuesday that was accompanied by a picture of Black men with guns.

“One way ticket fellas,” he wrote on his campaign account. “Have your affairs in order. Me?... I wouldn’t even spill my beer. I’d drop any 10 of you where you stand.”

“We don’t care what color you are. We don’t care if you’re left or right. If you show up like this, if We recognize threat ... you won’t walk away,” added Higgins, a former police officer.

Facebook confirmed to The Acadiana Advocate that it took Higgins’ post down for violating the company’s “violence and incitement” policies.

Tweets and the reality check.

Comments

