Tucker Carlson Calls Law-and-Order Mueller 'A Threat To Our Democracy'

Tucker Carlson's sole function in life is to reassure Fox viewers it's fine to be racist, their grievances are real, and every right-wing whack who gets arrested in connection with the Mueller investigation is another victim. Carlson has finely honed the Art of Victimhood into a weapon he wields every night as much as he possibly can.

“If convicted, Stone could die in prison. Nobody in Washington seems to find that punishment excessive,” he whined. “Many have cheered it.”

Warming up, he went on, “Officially Stone was charged with lying, something most of our political elite engage in every day. But his real crime was flamboyance. Stone has spent the last 40 years giving the finger to the people in charge. In the end, they got him."

Of course, if you've read the indictment, you know it's pretty clear Stone lied, just like he has all his life. There's a reason he, Lee Atwater, and Paul Manafort were partners, after all. Three sociopaths found each other, found right-wing politics, and set about getting rich while lying their candidates into office.

“Nobody controls Robert Mueller,” Carlson said. “Mueller can send armed men to your home to roust you from bed at gunpoint just because he feels like it, and there’s nothing you or anyone else can do about it.”

So here's the thing. Robert Mueller didn't wake up early on Friday morning and decide suddenly he was going to send a cadre of FBI agents to raid Roger Stone's home. It was carefully planned, and I think it's fair to assume the purpose of a raid (as opposed to a polite telephone call to Stone's lawyer) was to obtain evidence which likely would have been destroyed.

But that wrecks the whole victimhood thing. Holding someone accountable for their bad acts is not Tucker Carlson's job. His is to bitch about it.