Tucker Carlson Demands Trump Pardon Roger Stone To Prove RussiaGate Is A Hoax

This is a gorgeous specimen of twisted logic from Tucker Carlson, TV dinner heir, spewed into homes nationwide.

Carlson begins by telling gullible Fox News viewers that Roger Stone's conviction helps Democrats' case that Russia interfered in the 2016 election for the benefit of Donald Trump.

Why, yes it does. But really, lots of pieces come together to make that case, and Roger Stone is just one tiny shard of a far bigger puzzle.

The hilarious part, though, is that Tucker thinks Trump's pardon will somehow erase the facts of the case, which is why he argues this:

The president must pardon Roger Stone or commute his sentence before he goes to jail. Democrats will howl if he does that. Well, they're howling anyway. They howl every day. Chuck Schumer is now yelping about yet another investigation into Roger Stone. Russiagate two. In one entirely constitutional act, the president could save Roger Stone's life, vindicate himself, and end this nonsense forever. Let's hope he does it. We'll be watching.

Again, a pardon cements their case. It acknowledges that he did what he was convicted of and simply erases the penalty with a stroke of the pen. No jail, but history doesn't forget that he was convicted of lying and a prolonged effort to intimidate Randy Credico into lying on his behalf.

If you have the time, you should read the first sentencing memo (PDF) prosecutors submitted, where they outline just how deliberate, obnoxious, and determined Roger Stone was to try and set up Credico as his insurance policy against being accountable for any interaction with Wikileaks. After you read it, it seems clear why prosecutors asked for the time they did.