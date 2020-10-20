Politics
‘Proud Boys’ Send Threatening Emails To FL Dems

Emails sent from the “Proud Boys” to Florida Democrats, telling them to vote for Trump “or we will come after you,” are being investigated by the FBI and the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office.
By NewsHound Ellen
2 years ago by Karoli Kuns
According to NPR’s WUFT, dozens of Democratic voters have complained to the Alachua County elections office about threatening emails from the right-wing, violent extremist group Donald Trump told to “stand back and stand by” during the first presidential debate. One supporter of the Proud Boys is the Florida-based Trump pal, Roger Stone. Florida, of course, is an important swing state for Trump's re-election.

The group celebrated their Trump endorsement. Now they seem ready to return the favor.

The emails claim to have access to “the entire voting infrastructure,” and tell voters “vote for Trump on Election Day or we will come after you. … We will know which candidate you voted for. I would take this seriously if I were you.” The emails also instruct voters to change their party affiliation to Republican “to let us know you received our message and will comply.”

The Proud Boys do appear to be the ones making the threats, thanks to some digging by WUFT:

The emails appeared to be sent from a computer server associated with the officialproudboys.com internet address, but control over the account – which was originally created in March 2017 – was changed Monday night, according to internet records. The website was offline by Tuesday afternoon.

WUFT also notes, “Attempting to threaten or intimidate voters in federal elections is a federal crime punishable by fines and up to one year in prison.”

Prison is exactly where these guys belong. With any luck, they can be cellies with Trump and Stone.

This is part of our continuing coverage of the 2020 elections.

