'Service To Himself': Harris Rips Felon's 'Political Stunt' At Arlington

Vice President Kamala Harris on Saturday tore into Donald Trump over the altercation that occurred this week at Arlington National Cemetery between one of the felon's campaign staffers and at least one cemetery official during the former President's illegal photo-op while smiling next to the graves of fallen soldiers with his thumb up.

In a lengthy post on Xitter, Harris said, "It is a solemn place; a place where we come together to honor American heroes who have made the ultimate sacrifice in service of this nation, adding, "It is not a place for politics."

Harris said that Trump "disrespected sacred ground, all for the sake of a political stunt," adding that it's nothing new for the former President.

"This is a man who is unable to comprehend anything other than service to himself," she continued. "If there is one thing on which we as Americans can all agree, it is that our veterans, military families, and service members should be honored, never disparaged, and treated with nothing less than our highest respect and gratitude. "

"And it is my belief that someone who cannot meet this simple, sacred duty should never again stand behind the seal of the President of the United States of America," she added. "I will always honor the service and sacrifice of all of America's fallen heroes, who made the ultimate sacrifice on behalf of our beloved nation and our cherished freedoms. I mourn them and salute them. And I will never politicize them."

MAGA is not taking it well. Alleged humans like Laura Loomer, for example, don't understand that a sitting President laying a wreath at the grave of the Unknown Soldier on Memorial Day is not the same as a candidate posing for a photo-op on soldiers' graves to be featured in a video two months from Election Day.

MAGA will never comprehend what it means to respect our military and veterans and how to honor America's heroes truly. They're little carbon copies of their hero who lacks the empathy gene, and that's why MAGA needs to go into the disgraceful dustbin of history.

I've read the excuses on social media from the red hats: 'But he was invited, and Biden and Harris were not!'

Trump, as the former commander-in-chief, should know the rules. Aside from pushing a woman staff member at the sacred grounds, Team Trump knew in advance that Arlington National Cemetary was not the place for political ads.

Also, when I was a drug addict many years ago, I was arrested. I should have just told the cops that I "was invited." I'm sure that would have gone down well. You do shitty things, and there are consequences. The red hats don't want Trump to be accountable even for his worst misdeeds.