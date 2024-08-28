Felon's Staff Has Altercation At Illegal Arlington Cemetery Photo-Op

The felon participated in an event marking the third anniversary of the deadly attack in Afghanistan as U.S. forces withdrew from the country; 13 U.S. service members were killed in the attack, and make no mistake about it: The responsibility for the chaos belongs on Trump's shoulders. Of course, though, Trump has blamed President Biden for the deaths.

NPR reports:

Two members of Donald Trump's campaign staff had a verbal and physical altercation Monday with an official at Arlington National Cemetery, where the former president participated in a wreath-laying ceremony, NPR has learned. A source with knowledge of the incident said the cemetery official tried to prevent Trump staffers from filming and photographing in a section where recent U.S. casualties are buried. The source said Arlington officials had made clear that only cemetery staff members would be authorized to take photographs or film in the area, known as Section 60. When the cemetery official tried to prevent Trump campaign staff from entering Section 60, campaign staff verbally abused and pushed the official aside, according to the source.

Gee, that sounds Corey Lewandoski-ish. The Trump campaign's toxic and abrasive spokesman, Steven Cheung, told NPR: "We are prepared to release footage if such defamatory claims are made."

However, the footage has not been released yet.

"The fact is that a private photographer was permitted on the premises and for whatever reason an unnamed individual, clearly suffering from a mental health episode, decided to physically block members of [former]President Trump's team during a very solemn ceremony," Cheung said in the statement.

Arlington National Cemetery confirmed to NPR that a report was filed over the incident.

"Federal law prohibits political campaign or election-related activities within Army National Military Cemeteries, to include photographers, content creators or any other persons attending for purposes, or in direct support of a partisan political candidate's campaign," the statement reads. "Arlington National Cemetery reinforced and widely shared this law and its prohibitions with all participants."

Trump used the solemn event as a photo-op while disregarding federal laws. The former President didn't go to Arlington in 2022 or 2023. Instead, he went during a campaign year -- to give a thumbs up over one of the graves:

There are of course about 10 million things wrong with Donald Trump but last week he visited Arlington cemetery and stood among the graves of fallen soldiers and responded with a big smiling thumbs up… He is a complete psycopath. pic.twitter.com/rwkCzgnNeR — moby XⓋX (@thelittleidiot) August 27, 2024