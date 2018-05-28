On Memorial Day, Trump Honors Trump
Memorial Day is a truly somber national holiday. A day where we all take time to reflect and honor those who have given so much of themselves for our country. On twitter, it is common to see personal stories of family members who served in a variety of wars, photos and memorials.
Here are a few from today:
Even Melania Trump posted this tweet:
Then...Donald Trump came along and posted one of the most grotesque, self serving, despicable tweets in the history of Memorial Day:
Let's break this down:
"Happy Memorial Day!" HAPPY. It is a memorial for soldiers, many of whom gave their lives. And he starts the tweet with HAPPY. Oh, and he ends it with an EXCLAMATION POINT. Yes HAPPY!
"Those who died for our great country would be very happy and proud at how well our country is doing today." WAIT. What? Those who DIED would be "happy and proud"? They are dead? I have zero idea what he means by this...but it becomes clear when you see the next sentence...
He was clearly trying to segue into: "Best economy in decades, lowest unemployment numbers for Blacks and Hispanics EVER (& women in 18years), rebuilding our Military and so much more.". Oh, of course we have to start on the typical talking points: economy, unemployment numbers and military rebuilding. How are these things related to Memorial Day? I have no idea.
And he ends with: "Nice!"
I just...I can't. My brain, it hurts. The words don't come. My soul, hurts.
Twitter:
Even news orgs were throwing major shade:
We will not ruin your Memorial Day by forcing you to listen to Trump's rambling remarks at Arlington Cemetery, but please enjoy this one minute clip of him barely mustering the energy to keep his head down for 10 seconds.
Disgraceful.
