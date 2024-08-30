TPM: Arlington Visit Was A Fake Memorial To Set Up Biden, Harris

It's not a good sign that no one seems to be able to make Trump follow the law, and his parole officer seems to be missing in action.

According to Talking Points Memo, the whole mess was a pretend event put together so the Trumpers could claim Joe Biden and Kamala Harris didn't bother to attend.

Three days ago, the Trump campaign held a campaign event at Arlington National Cemetery. The idea was to lay a wreath honoring the 13 members of the U.S. military who were killed during the evacuation of Kabul in 2021 and film a political ad. They would distribute the video and attack Vice President Harris and President Biden for not “showing up” for their campaign event, which they sought to portray was an established memorial. As soon as the video circulated, military policy experts I know said right off the bat they were shocked that the campaign had been allowed to hold a campaign event on the grounds of the cemetery and circulate video of it. It isn’t just unseemly. It’s against the law. How were they allowed to do that?

While not immediately tied to the assault or the violation of federal law, this story has also yielded these grotesque images of Trump standing at the graves of the soldiers who lost their lives with a big grin and his trademark thumbs up sign.

The cemetery employee, a woman, filed a report about the incident. But she later declined to press charges, fearing — according to military officials who spoke to The New York Times — that Trump supporters would try to retaliate against her. So the woman was assaulted for trying to enforce federal law. She filed an official report about the incident but later declined to press charges because she feared reprisals from violent Trump supporters. Late this evening, the Daily Caller reported that Speaker Mike Johnson actually got involved to force cemetery officials to allow Trump to hold his campaign event on the grounds. The Caller, unsurprisingly, portrays this as the Gold Star families requesting help from Congress after Arlington officials tried to prevent Trump from accompanying them to the cemetery.

And let's not forget, Trump was the one who insisted on releasing 5000 Taliban prisoners on the way out. It's wild that Biden gets blamed for the chaos that ensued.