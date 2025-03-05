Video: Senator Slotkin Delivers Blistering Rebuttal

Michigan Senator Elissa Slotkin delivered a blistering rebuttal to Donald Trump's speech on March 4. Reuters reported The midwestern moderate Democrat hit back at Trump on Ukraine, foreign policy, and Elon Musk's illegal actions.

Slotkin is a former CIA analyst whose rebuttal was short and smart. The Michigan senator even invoked Ronald Reagan, showing Americans just how extreme the GOP has become under Trump.

Brett Meiselas, cofounder @MeidasTouch praised Slotkin in a tweet:

"These response speeches are usually disasters but Sen. Slotkin is knocking it out of the park. A+++++."

More Reactions to Slotkin's Rebuttal

Slotkin's speech generated positive reviews:

The D’s response comes in eighty minutes shorter, moderate and leans into Reagan, national security, the economy and democracy. Impressive. pic.twitter.com/7QrT5A3LSG — Jason Kint (@jason_kint) March 5, 2025

Sen. SLOTKIN, delivering Democratic response to Trump’s State of the Union: Trump loves to say ‘peace through strength.’ That’s a line he stole from Ronald Reagan.



“After the spectacle that just took place in the Oval Office last week, Reagan must be rolling in his grave.” pic.twitter.com/FInc327U2d — Senate Judiciary Democrats 🇺🇸 (🦋 now on bsky) (@JudiciaryDems) March 5, 2025