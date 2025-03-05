Video: Senator Slotkin Delivers Blistering Rebuttal

Watch Senator Elissa Slotkin's blistering rebuttal to Donald Trump's March 4 speech. Slotkin invoked ex-GOP leaders to highlight Trump's extremist policies
By RedStateRachelMarch 5, 2025

Michigan Senator Elissa Slotkin delivered a blistering rebuttal to Donald Trump's speech on March 4. Reuters reported The midwestern moderate Democrat hit back at Trump on Ukraine, foreign policy, and Elon Musk's illegal actions.

Slotkin is a former CIA analyst whose rebuttal was short and smart. The Michigan senator even invoked Ronald Reagan, showing Americans just how extreme the GOP has become under Trump.

Brett Meiselas, cofounder @MeidasTouch praised Slotkin in a tweet:

"These response speeches are usually disasters but Sen. Slotkin is knocking it out of the park. A+++++."

More Reactions to Slotkin's Rebuttal

Slotkin's speech generated positive reviews:

