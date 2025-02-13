Kara Swisher Delivers An Epic Burn On Elon Musk

Tech journalist Kara Swisher delivered an epic burn on Elon Musk this week. Swisher roasted President Musk during an interview with Anderson Cooper on February 11.

The iconic journalist talked to the CNN host on the issues Trump and Musk are facing in court, as well as some of the controversies surrounding Elon's faux agency DOGE. Swisher told Cooper:

"Any drag queen in Provincetown in the summer has less drama than Elon Musk."

Queen Kara does not play.

Swisher is one of the most respected and feared journalists in Silicon Valley. She wrote one of the top-selling books of 2024, "Burn Book: A Tech Love Story."

