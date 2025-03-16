Kellyanne Conway: 'Consumer Confidence Is Going Up. Everything Is Turning Up Trump.'

Sorry ConJob, but consumer confidence is at its lowest point since November of 2022.

Consumer sentiment took another hit in March as worries intensified over inflation and a slumping stock market, according to the University of Michigan’s latest sentiment survey released Friday. The survey posted a mid-month reading of 57.9, which represents a 10.5% decline from February and was below the Dow Jones consensus estimate for 63.2. The reading was 27.1% below a year ago and was the lowest since November 2022. While the current conditions index fell a less severe 3.3%, the expectations measure for the future was off 15.3% on a monthly basis and 30% from the same period in 2024. In addition, fears grew over where inflation is headed as President Donald Trump institutes tariffs against U.S. trading partners. New duties on aluminum and steel took effect Wednesday, and the president this week also threatened 200% tariffs on European Union liquor after the EU hit U.S. whiskey and other goods with 50% levies.

Here's "alternative facts" Kellyanne Conway gaslighting the lemmings who think Fox is news on Hannity's show this Friday:

CONWAY: But while the Democrats were obsessing over Donald Trump and Elon Musk, Donald Trump was bringing peace. He's trying to broker peace in Ukraine and Russia. He's trying to broker peace in the Middle East and bring that remaining living American hostage Ian Alexander home. He... this week we saw wholesale inflation down, the price of eggs go down, mortgage rates go down, de-reg go down, consumer confidence going up. Everything is turning up Trump and now the Democrats who have had no direction since the election, they're in their 4th consecutive month. they are... their only answer to everything is Trump, Trump, Trump. I want everybody to know what they voted against tonight. Only two senators voted for this package. That means the rest of them voted against more border funding and more defense funding. People should know that. And even Chuck Schumer waving the white flag, crying Chuck, crying again this time, and surrendering to Donald Trump, Sean, he did not say this... we're doing this for policy reasons. He said, quote, the political consequences of shutting down the government are even worse for us. Those people are all about politics. Donald Trump is all about policies and America first principles, and he's winning it every single turn.

Keep repeating those lies and we'll see how it works out once reality finally hits enough of them in the face.

h/t Republicans against Trump