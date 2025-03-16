Jasmine Crockett Questions 'If We Will Have Elections' In 2028

Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) suggested the United States could forgo elections in 2028 under President Donald Trump.
By David EdwardsMarch 16, 2025

Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) suggested the United States could forgo elections in 2028 under President Donald Trump.

During a Sunday interview on CNN, host Jake Tapper asked Crockett if Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) should challenge Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) to lead Democrats in the Senate four years from now.

"Would you get behind that?" Tapper wondered.

"That's four years from now," Crockett noted. "If you were asking me at least in two years, then I would have an absolute answer."

"But I can tell you that there are a lot of people that are watching his leadership in this moment," she continued. "This is the moment. We don't even know what elections will look like in four years, if we will have elections."

"And so I definitely think that younger, fresher leadership may be something that many of us, not just depending on what part of the spectrum you're on, but many Americans may be looking for, especially in the state of New York."

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon