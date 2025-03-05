Some Lowlights From Yambo's Mass Adoration Event

No one really likes him, but GOPers pretend because they're afraid. Fortunately, we don't have to. But a 77-year-old man, Rep. Al Green of Texas was the only Democrat with the balls to stand up to Trump during his speech:

US Rep Al Green removed by Trump's Nazi while others sat and watched or jeer at him. He stood up to Trump and told him he had no mandate to disrupt Medicaid for millions of people. Make a list of which politicians you are going to keep. So far it's a short list. #3E #SOTU — Anonymous (@youranoncentral.bsky.social) 2025-03-05T02:42:08.136Z

After being removed from the chamber, Rep. Al Green told the White House press pool: "It's worth it to let people know that there are some people who are going to stand up" to Trump. — Chris Geidner (@chrisgeidner.bsky.social) 2025-03-05T03:19:08.774Z

"You have no mandate! You have no mandate to cut Medicare!" Win McNamee's pic of Rep. #AlGreen waving his chain at the three-headed monster in the background is a classic. Desperate times deserve...this. #StateOfTheUnion — ReadingThePictures (@readingthepictures.bsky.social) 2025-03-05T02:59:54.887Z

Trump: “There is absolutely nothing I can say to make them happy or to make them stand or smile or applaud.” Yes, there’s no standing ovation for cutting funding for cancer research, stripping Medicaid, and raising costs for working people. — Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal (@jayapal.house.gov) 2025-03-05T02:33:53.466Z

The real State of the Union… — Christopher Webb (@cwebbonline.com) 2025-03-05T02:20:35.483Z

Yeah thanking the Supreme Court for his excesses may not have the effect he hopes for. — Clara Jeffery (@clarajeffery.bsky.social) 2025-03-05T02:36:11.239Z

Trump whining that Democrats wouldn't applaud him even if he cured a disease and then a second later bragging about withdrawing from the World Health Organization — Prem Thakker ツ (@premthakker.bsky.social) 2025-03-05T02:35:11.737Z

Trump is lying about Social Security right now. The American people deserve better. apnews.com/article/soci... — Randi Weingarten (@rweingarten.bsky.social) 2025-03-05T02:51:11.965Z

Trump just brought up DOGE, "which is headed up by Elon Musk, who is in the gallery tonight." I thought a woman named Amy something was in charge of DOGE? — Jen Bendery (@jbendery.bsky.social) 2025-03-05T02:44:14.972Z

We just walked out of the state of the Union. My shirt showed Trump an important message: NO KINGS LIVE HERE. In the spirit of student protestors from the Civil Rights Movement, I’m proud to have protested and walked out with many of my colleagues. This is NOT a normal time. — Maxwell Frost (@maxwellfrost.bsky.social) 2025-03-05T02:52:16.570Z

What an absolute disappointment the Democratic Party is tonight. Just signs and silence. That’s your protest? What a joke. Not remotely ready for this fight. — Dr. Michael Shank (@michaeljohnshank.bsky.social) 2025-03-05T02:38:22.735Z

Mike Johnson threatens to kick out disrupters — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2025-03-05T02:26:49.869Z

Dude says we have to take care of our law enforcement FUCK YOU!!! YOU ASSHOLE YOU PARDONED OUR ATTACKERS — Harry Dunn (@libradunn1.bsky.social) 2025-03-05T03:10:22.280Z

Let them call me rebel, and welcome, I feel no concern from it; but I should suffer the misery of devils, were I to make a whore of my soul by swearing allegiance to one, whose character is that of a sottish, stupid, stubborn, worthless, brutish man. — Thomas Paine, The American Crisis — Highest Bitter (@highestbitter.bsky.social) 2025-03-05T03:20:58.150Z

Democrats should have either skipped the shitshow entirely or gone and heckled the fuck out of this parade of lies and insults. This? Kinda pathetic. — Bill Corbett (@billcorbett.bsky.social) 2025-03-05T03:06:40.524Z

Laughter breaks out after Trump says: The days of rule by unelected bureaucrats are over. — Acyn (@acyn.bsky.social) 2025-03-05T02:56:46.576Z

All this business I am reading about social security is nonsense. My mom died on 2/18. My dad got a letter yesterday informing him her benefits were ending and he had to repay the February payment because they don’t give a payment in the month someone dies. They know where every dollar is. — Roxane Gay (@roxanegay.bsky.social) 2025-03-05T03:01:13.121Z

ALL of the Republicans are standing up and cheering for DOGE, Elon Musk, and Trump’s “policies.” Remember that when you’re unemployed and can’t afford your basic necessities because of Trump’s tariffs. — Katie Phang (@katiephang.bsky.social) 2025-03-05T02:44:55.962Z

And they'll send Hakeem Jeffries to be like "we have no power! We can't do anything!"

Al Green did.

Al Green did.

And now I’m thinking the Dems who chose not to show up should’ve shown up and just walked out one by one to send a message. Literally ANYTHING. — Tara (@starktara.bsky.social) 2025-03-05T02:58:53.110Z

Text from a Dem strategist on the disruption tactics: "They should just keep walking out. These signs are dumb." — Jake Lahut (@jakelahut.writes.news) 2025-03-05T02:51:16.911Z

Trump backed GOP into a big corner with his “balanced budget” point. The ONLY way House GOP could even think about upholding their “no cuts to Medicaid” swing seat promises and their spending cut mandates is deficit spending and bad math. Now they have to gut Medicaid & hand it to Elon in public. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@aoc.bsky.social) 2025-03-05T02:56:49.752Z

Ah, fuck it. I'm embarrassed to be a Democrat. I won't give these people another dime until they learn to stand up and fight. They love to talk about the late John Lewis, they just don't care to follow in his footsteps.