'The Math Ain't Mathin': Dem Savages Melania Over 'Einstein Visa' Status

Third Lady Melania Trump's laughable "Einstein visa" status, modeling career, and marriage were discussed during a heated House hearing on restoring integrity in the visa process. The Einstein Visa is reserved for individuals with extraordinary ability, and it's unclear how that would apply to Mel.

Democratic Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett took that to task over the Trump administration's harsh approach to revoking visas.

"Integrity isn't snatching lawful visa holders off the streets and throwing them into unmarked vans," Crockett said. "Integrity is not revoking visas based on social media posts that hurt somebody's little feelings, because kids decided they wanted to go after Trump or this administration. We have a thing called free speech in this country."

Here it comes.

"Let me tell you how you receive an Einstein visa," the Texas Democrat said. "You're supposed to have some sort of significant achievement, like being awarded a Nobel Peace Prize or a Pulitzer, being an Olympic medalist, or having other sustained extraordinary abilities and success in sciences, arts, education, business, or athletics. Last time I checked, the first lady had none of those accolades under her belt."

"Since we're talking about integrity, I'm confused as to why my Republican colleagues aren't talking about the lack of integrity when it comes to the president's family's visas," Crockett said.

"Melania, the first lady — a model, and when I say model, I'm not talking Tyra Banks, Cindy Crawford, or Naomi Campbell-level — applied for and was given an EB-1 visa," she added. "It doesn't take an Einstein to see that the math ain't mathin' here."

Melania Trump lied about having a college degree, and her modeling background was 'meh' before she met Donald. Of course, she did a photo shoot displaying lesbian soft porn, and we're not judging her for that, but there is nothing in her history that reveals someone worthy of receiving an Einstein Visa.

Quite a fewTrump fans on the Bad App are defending Melania's Einstein Visa status by claiming that the First Lady "speaks 5 languages." Sure, she does!

