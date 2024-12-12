Rep. Crockett Gets Postmaster DeJoy To Admit DOGE Won't Help

Rep. Jasmine Crockett questioned Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, a leftover appointment from the Orange Felon's first maladministration, and Postal Service Inspector General Tammy Hall about what they expect to happen with DOGE's proposal of cutting the federal workforce by 75%. One did not need to be clairvoyant to see what was coming:

CROCKETT: There has been mention of Doge and how that is going to come into play. And I'm curious to know, just yes or no, Inspector General Hull, quick question, have you found that if the post office was to cut its workforce by 75 percent, that that would somehow fix all of the problems within the post office? Yes or no? HULL: No, we've not done any work in that area like that. CROCKETT: Thank you. Postmaster DeJoy, are you anticipating that a 75 percent cut in your workforce would solve all of the problems of the post office? Yes or no? DEJOY: [Almost inaudibly} No. CROCKETT: So, it's interesting because my colleagues seem to be so excited because there's a new sheriff in town and the co-sheriffs of the DOGE committee, more specifically Mr. Ramaswamy, has actually proposed cutting 75 percent of our federal workforce to try to rein in some of the spending.

It's a shame that sheroes like Crockett have to go to such pains to prove what is obvious, but that is the sort of thing that needs to be done with the Felonious Cult, er, I mean, the Republican Party. Even though the folly of such a plan became evident when Elmo bought the dead bird app and started to burn it to the ground by canning the majority of the staff there. It worked so well that the dead bird lost millions of users and billions of dollars in advertising revenue. That sure doesn't seem very inefficient now, does it?

They need to pass a law that all members of government, all the way up to POTUS, need to take and pass a civil service test that includes basic knowledge of how government works. That would, of course, eliminate most Republicans, but that's a price I'm willing to pay.