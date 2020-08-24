Politics
Read time: 2 minutes
Comments

Rep. Katie Porter Grills The Postmaster General

Louis LeJoy said "I don't see why I would commit here right now to resigning for any reason," even if the inspector general finds misconduct on his part.
By Ed Scarce
2 hours ago by Ed Scarce
Views:

Rep. Katie Porter basically gets Louis Dejoy to admit he doesn't know the first thing about the government agency he supposedly oversees.

Source: Daily Beast

Rep. Katie Porter (D-CA) had five minutes to question President Donald Trump’s hand-picked Postmaster General Louis DeJoy on Monday afternoon and she didn’t waste a second of it.

The congresswoman’s first question seemed like a softball. “What is the cost of a first-class postage stamp?” she asked. DeJoy got that one right by answering $0.55, but it went downhill fast from there.

He didn’t know how much it cost to send a postcard or a square envelope. Laughing uncomfortably, DeJoy admitted, “I will submit that I know very little about postage and stamps.”

After some more back and forth, Rep. Porter asked DeJoy if he knew who had instituted the changes to the post office which have proven to be so disastrous. DeJoy said he did not know, nor would be commit to finding out or reversing those changes. She then asked about his financial interests in companies that are in direct competition with the agency he now heads, and whether he'd resign if there was any misconduct found by the inspector general. DeJoy said he didn't think they would find any misconduct, but "I don't see why i would commit here right now to resigning for any reason."

Uh huh. Telling, isn't it?

“You don’t think there's any reason that you should ever resign?” Porter asked.

“No reason that I’ve heard here today,” he answered.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Rep. Katie Porter Grills The Postmaster General

Rep. Katie Porter Grills The Postmaster General

Questioning by Congresswoman Katie Porter highlighted how Postmaster General Louis DeJoy doesn't know the basics of his agency and refuses to take responsibility for changes at USPS that will hurt millions of Americans.
Aug 24, 2020
By Ed Scarce

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Support us