Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

LIVE STREAM: House Oversight Committee Grills Postmaster General Louis DeJoy

Watch House Democrats question Trump's postmaster general.
By Susie Madrak

If you watched last week's Senate hearing, you probably already know that Trump's handpicked Postmaster General Louis DeJoy lied his copious butt off - blatantly. That's why I'm so looking forward to seeing Rep. Katie Porter, Reps Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rep. Ayanna Pressley, and Rep. Rashida Tlaib nail him to the wall during today's House Oversight Committee hearing this morning. Via CNN:

DeJoy is expected to face pointed questions from Democrats on the House Oversight Committee about the changes implemented since he took over atop the Postal Service in June, which Democrats charge have led to unacceptable delays and put at risk the Postal Service's handling of mail-in ballots in November.

DeJoy testified before the GOP-led Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee on Friday, where he was pressed by Democrats and Republican alike about delays in the mail that lawmakers have heard about across the country. But he's likely to face a far more hostile reception in the House, where 90 Democrats called for DeJoy's removal last week, including many committee members.

Following Friday's hearing, Democrats say they still need to hear more from DeJoy about why he isn't reversing cuts that have already been made, like the removal of mail sorting machine and blue Post Office boxes. DeJoy said Friday sorting machines that had been removed would not be returned because they were "not needed."

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Support us