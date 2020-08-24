LIVE STREAM: House Oversight Committee Grills Postmaster General Louis DeJoy

If you watched last week's Senate hearing, you probably already know that Trump's handpicked Postmaster General Louis DeJoy lied his copious butt off - blatantly. That's why I'm so looking forward to seeing Rep. Katie Porter, Reps Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rep. Ayanna Pressley, and Rep. Rashida Tlaib nail him to the wall during today's House Oversight Committee hearing this morning. Via CNN:

DeJoy is expected to face pointed questions from Democrats on the House Oversight Committee about the changes implemented since he took over atop the Postal Service in June, which Democrats charge have led to unacceptable delays and put at risk the Postal Service's handling of mail-in ballots in November.

DeJoy testified before the GOP-led Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee on Friday, where he was pressed by Democrats and Republican alike about delays in the mail that lawmakers have heard about across the country. But he's likely to face a far more hostile reception in the House, where 90 Democrats called for DeJoy's removal last week, including many committee members.

Following Friday's hearing, Democrats say they still need to hear more from DeJoy about why he isn't reversing cuts that have already been made, like the removal of mail sorting machine and blue Post Office boxes. DeJoy said Friday sorting machines that had been removed would not be returned because they were "not needed."