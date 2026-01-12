Who, Me? Trump Denies Any Knowledge Of Fed Chair Subpoenas

The Orange Turd denied knowing about the Justice Department's investigation into the Federal Reserve after the agency subpoenaed the central bank Friday. Via NBC News:

“I don’t know anything about it, but he’s certainly not very good at the Fed, and he’s not very good at building buildings,” Trump said of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell in a brief interview with NBC News Sunday night.

Powell said Sunday that the Justice Department was threatening the Federal Reserve with possible criminal indictment related to his testimony before the Senate in June about the renovation of the agency's office buildings.

“No one — certainly not the chair of the Federal Reserve — is above the law,” Powell said. “But this unprecedented action should be seen in the broader context of the administration’s threats and ongoing pressure.”

The move comes after a yearlong campaign by Trump to pressure Powell to lower interest rates, and Powell said Sunday he believed the latest move by the administration was part of that effort.

"The threat of criminal charges is a consequence of the Federal Reserve setting interest rates based on our best assessment of what will serve the public, rather than following the preferences of the President," Powell said.