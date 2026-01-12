Who, Me? Trump Denies Any Knowledge Of Fed Chair Subpoenas

And then proceeds to prove that of course he did.
By Susie MadrakJanuary 12, 2026

The Orange Turd denied knowing about the Justice Department's investigation into the Federal Reserve after the agency subpoenaed the central bank Friday. Via NBC News:

“I don’t know anything about it, but he’s certainly not very good at the Fed, and he’s not very good at building buildings,” Trump said of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell in a brief interview with NBC News Sunday night.

Powell said Sunday that the Justice Department was threatening the Federal Reserve with possible criminal indictment related to his testimony before the Senate in June about the renovation of the agency's office buildings.

“No one — certainly not the chair of the Federal Reserve — is above the law,” Powell said. “But this unprecedented action should be seen in the broader context of the administration’s threats and ongoing pressure.”

The move comes after a yearlong campaign by Trump to pressure Powell to lower interest rates, and Powell said Sunday he believed the latest move by the administration was part of that effort.

"The threat of criminal charges is a consequence of the Federal Reserve setting interest rates based on our best assessment of what will serve the public, rather than following the preferences of the President," Powell said.

Trump told NBC News yesterday that the Justice Department subpoenas have nothing to do with interest rates. No sir, nothing at all!

“No. I wouldn’t even think of doing it that way. What should pressure him is the fact that rates are far too high. That’s the only pressure he’s got,” Trump said.

“He’s hurt a lot of people,” he added. “I think the public is pressuring him.”

Pam Bondi is going to announce tomorrow that Jerome Powell tried to ram Donald Trump with his car

Paul Waldman (@paulwaldman.bsky.social) 2026-01-12T03:13:53.089Z

Early 2025: Trump admin tries to illegally shut down the CFPB, the newest member of the Federal Reserve system. Jay Powell says nothing.

Summer 2025: Trump admin tries to illegally fire Fed Governor Lisa Cook. Powell says nothing.

2026: Trump admin comes for Powell. He finally finds his voice.

Alexis Goldstein (@alexisgoldstein.bsky.social) 2026-01-12T01:57:31.543Z

Republican Sen. Thom Tillis blasts Trump for weaponizing the DOJ against Jerome Powell and the Fed:

"It is now the independence and credibility of the Department of Justice that are in question."

MeidasTouch (@meidastouch.com) 2026-01-12T02:22:30.410Z

Trump can't outright fire Fed Chair Jerome Powell (SCOTUS said so in the MSPB/NLRB case), so he has to create "cause." That's what this investigation is about, as I mentioned here: bsky.app/profile/muel...

Mueller, She Wrote (@muellershewrote.com) 2026-01-12T01:39:57.630Z

Discussion

