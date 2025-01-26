'But The Price Of Eggs!' CBS Host Busts J.D. Vance On Trump's Stunt Executive Orders

CBS host Margaret Brennan challenged J.D. Vance on President Donald Trump's failure to lower prices despite making scores of executive actions during his first days in office.

"You campaigned on lowering prices for consumers," Brennan noted in a Sunday interview on Face the Nation. "We've seen all of these executive orders. Which one lowers prices?"

"Well, first of all, we have done a lot, and there have been a number of executive orders that have caused, already, jobs to start coming back into our country, which is a core part of lowering prices," Vance opined.

Vance argued that Trump's executive actions would "raise wages so that people can afford to buy the things that they need."

"So, grocery prices aren't going to come down?" Brennan pressed.

"No, Margaret, prices are going to come down, but it's going to take a little bit of time, right?" Vance insisted. "The president has been president for all of five days. I think that in those five days, he's accomplished more than Joe Biden did in four years."

"But the price of eggs," Brennan shot back. "The things that people see... you were talking about bacon on the campaign trail. Those things- when do consumers actually get to touch and feel a difference in their lives?"

"The flurry of executive orders, most of them weren't about the economy," she added.

"Many of them were, though, Margaret," Vance said.