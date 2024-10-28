'Part Of Our Democracy': J.D. Vance Downplays Russia's Election Interference

Republican vice presidential nominee J.D. Vance suggested CBS News host Margaret Brennan wanted war with Russia because she asked about stopping the country from meddling in elections in the United States.

In an interview that aired on Sunday, Brennan told Vance that the U.S. "Director of National Intelligence on Friday said Russia is behind a fake video that is circulating of someone tearing up ballots in Pennsylvania."

"What price should Moscow pay for trying to manipulate American voters?" she asked.

"Well, look, I think a lot of countries are going to try to manipulate our voters," Vance said dismissively. "They're going to try to manipulate our elections. That's what they do."

Brennan seemed surprised.

"You don't consider that election interference and crossing a red line?" she wondered.

"I think it's bad," Vance replied. "But social media posts and social media videos, Margaret, you want us to go to war because the Russians made a ridiculous video or paid for it?"

"There are options other than war, as you know, sanctions, other measures," Brennan pointed out.

"Manipulating voters is part of our democracy," Vance insisted. "I don't think that we should overreact to anything."