Elon Musk Accused Of Cheating At Videogames

Amid Elon Musk’s to-do list includes serving as chief executive of Tesla and SpaceX; overseeing X; and acting as a close advisor to President-elect Donald Trump and running the Department of Government Efficiency. In addition to those formidable tasks, he has managed to accomplish the improbable: Rank among the top players of the popular dungeon-crawling video games Diablo IV and Path of Exile 2.

However, Musk is lacking bona fides among some gamers who believe the ubiquitous tech titan couldn’t have achieved this feat on his own. Some think he hired a more skilled player to level-up his character in Path of Exile 2, an action role-playing game released by Grinding Gear Games last month. Others allege he turned to loopholes to best parts of Diablo IV, a similar game released in June 2023 by Activision Blizzard subsidiary Blizzard Entertainment.

Musk and Activision Blizzard did not immediately respond to Fortune’s requests for comment.

In a Tuesday evening Path of Exile 2 stream, Musk appeared to try to enter game portals he doesn’t have access to and passed by valuable in-game items without collecting them, denoting rookie gameplay, Vice reported. The faux-pas convinced Twitch streamer Quin69 to allege Musk didn’t understand basic gaming conventions and was “boosting” his character by hiring a better player to “grind” through the game for him by completing tedious, time-consuming tasks.

“He literally has no idea what he’s doing,” Quin69, who has more than 892,000 Twitch followers, said in his stream. “This is straight-up account sharing.”