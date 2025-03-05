Jimmy Kimmel Absolutely Nails It Over Donald's Speech To Congress

If you subjected yourself to watching President Whiny Titty Baby's State of the Union address to Congress last night, you likely through objects at your television, too. Republicans applauded Donald even though stocks have plummeted and food prices are up as they chanted "USA! USA! USA!" while Democrats who insisted on attending held up little signs that read, "Musk steals," and "False." How brave.

Meanwhile, private companies added only 77,000 new workers for the month, well the fuck off from the upwardly revised 186,000 in January and below the 148,000 estimate. America is in the shitter. But sure, applaud him for the Trump recession or hold up tiny signs.

Jimmy Kimmel nailed it, though, after Donald whined, “I look at the Democrats in front of me and I realize there is absolutely nothing I can say to make them happy or to make them stand or smile or applaud,” adding, “Nothing I can do.”

“You could quit,” he said on “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”

“You can go back to Mar-a-Lago and shove your head down that gold toilet for a few months, we’d like that,” he added. “Maybe you’ll find those secret documents you flushed.”

I didn't watch much of Krasnov's address last night because fuckit. Rep. Al Green was escorted out of the chamber during 47's joint address to Congress for causing good trouble. Stephen Colbert mentioned that.

COLBERT, on Rep. Al Green’s removal: “Some people questioned why so much muscle was needed to remove an old man with a cane. But it turns out it was for a serious reason. When security searched him, they found that he smuggled in a spine." @latenightercom.bsky.social — Carl Quintanilla (@carlquintanilla.bsky.social) 2025-03-05T12:21:33.216Z

More good trouble.

We just walked out of the state of the Union. My shirt showed Trump an important message: NO KINGS LIVE HERE. In the spirit of student protestors from the Civil Rights Movement, I’m proud to have protested and walked out with many of my colleagues. This is NOT a normal time. — Maxwell Frost (@maxwellfrost.bsky.social) 2025-03-05T02:52:16.570Z

