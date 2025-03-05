Mike’s Blog Round-Up

On this day (well, yesterday) in 1837, Chicago was incorporated as a city. Happy Birthday old man! And so today we have the late Chicago legend Roger Ebert's remembrance of the late Chicago legend, Mike Royko.

Wonkette: Hero USAID Employee Canned For Telling World DOGE Is Starving People To Death.

Show Me Progress: Fascist pig says what?

Digby's Hullabaloo: About The Economy.

Attention space nerds! A Supernova From Deep Space May Have Altered Evolution on Earth Forever, Scientists Say.

