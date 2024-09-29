Harris's Response To Hurricane Helene Vs. The Narcissistic Felon's

Hurricane Helene slammed the Southeast, leaving jaw-dropping devastation for cities in its path. Lake Luna has been devastated while Chimney Rock here in N.C. is gone. So far, 52 people have died across multiple states, and more than 3 million people are left without power from Florida to Ohio.

The Republican nominee hasn't addressed the issue on Truth Social or via texts. Instead, it's more important to him to falsely say this morning that "I easily won the recent Debate" against Harris. Oh, but there's more. In a text, he wrote, "I'M RETURNING TO THE PLACE WHERE I WAS SHOT!" And his busy little fingers are posting about "illegal" immigrants.

At nearly noon, he posted that Harris should be impeached while disregarding the fact that he blew the bipartisan border deal that the current administration would have signed.

Even the LameStream Media is mocking Comrade Kamala Harris for her pathetic attempt yesterday to justify her HORRIBLE performance at the Border. 14,000 CONVICTED thugs and slimeballs who have committed MURDER have been allowed to enter our Country, totally unvetted and unchecked, and roam free to KILL AGAIN…And they will kill again, over and over, and wreak havoc like never seen before. We don’t know anything about them. Kamala is a FOOL to have let this happen to our beautiful USA. It is totally unjustifiable, there can be nothing worse! She should be IMPEACHED for what she as done to our Country!

During Harris's appearance at the border, she let the public know that the Biden-Harris administration is springing into action. She didn't throw paper towels or suggest nuking the hurricane.

This is how it's done:

I spoke this morning with our FEMA Administrator, Chris Well, and President Biden, and I, of course, will continue to monitor the situation closely. We have mobilized more than 1,500 federal personnel to support those communities that have been impacted. We have food, water, and generators that are ready for deployment. And we are working to restore power for millions of people who currently are experiencing outages. And I just want to stress, and for the press that is here, to those who are watching, the storm continues to be dangerous and deadly, and lives have been lost, and the risk of flooding still remains high. So, I continue to urge everyone to please continue to follow guidance from your local officials until we get past this moment. So, thank you all.

And she won't delay providing aid like Trump did when Hurricane Maria rocked Puerto Rico. I'm sure, though, that Trump's handlers are urging him to address the situation since millions of Americans have been affected. It will be coming, but it's too late.

This is Asheville:

I can't comprehend what has happened in western North Carolina.



This is Asheville.



National Weather Service has said this is one of the region's most significant weather events of the modern era.

pic.twitter.com/1H2IxVHHzZ — Ted Corcoran (RedTRaccoon) (@RedTRaccoon) September 27, 2024

Meanwhile, the Republican nominee is busy pacifying his ego.