Anti-vaxxer Trump Supporter Dies From COVID

Linda Zuern, anti-vaxxer, Trump supporter, and QAnon adherent, hit the trifecta for ignorant stupidity and paid the ultimate price for it. RIP.
By Ed Scarce
Anti-vaxxer Trump Supporter Dies From COVID
Image from: Twitter/Cape Cod Times

The Cape Cod Times reported that this woman was a well-respected teacher and an active member of her community. She spent the past several weeks of her life in a coma and on a ventilator. She refused to get vaccinated, contracting the virus while visiting family in maskless South Dakota.

Source: Cape Cod Times

Linda Zuern, remembered as a staunch conservative, well-respected educator and friend to many in the town of Bourne, died on Friday due to complications of COVID-19.

“This is one exceptional lady that touched so many lives, so many lives,” said Mimi Frank, her good friend from Woods Hole.

Zuern, 70, died at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston on Friday of severe complications caused by COVID-19, according to family members and friends.

Zuern was brought from Cape Cod by MedFlight to the hospital in early June and had been in a coma on a ventilator until her death. She was not vaccinated against COVID-19, according to a close friend and one of her neighbors.

As Raw Story noted, from her Facebook page:

For months, Zuern, a member of the pro-Trump group the United Cape Patriots, had promoted conspiracy theories about the pandemic on Facebook. She has shared articles accusing the World Health Organization of a coverup of the "Wuhan Virus" and claiming COVID-19 is cover for "globalists" to usher in "U.N. Agenda 2030" — a sustainable development initiative right-wing conspiracy theorists assert is a plot to create a one world government.

Several tweets pointed to what her causes were and the impact she had while here, none of it good.

