Conspiracy Theorist/Right Wing Podcaster/Anti-Vaxxer Doug Kuzma Dies From COVID

Radio host Doug Kuzma, who called COVID a “hoax” has died...from COVID, of course.
By Ed ScarceJanuary 6, 2022

Kuzma attended the ReAwaken America conference in Dallas last month where many of them got sick and blamed it on Anthrax. It wasn't. And now Kuzma who called the pandemic a hoax is dead.

“I’ll die at the house before I go to the hospital,” he wrote on Facebook. Collapsing at home soon after, he was then rushed to the hospital in an ambulance, where he died a few days later.

Source: NY Daily News

A popular podcasting conspiracy theorist who opposed vaccines reportedly died after attending a so-called superspreader conference attended by Alex Jones, Eric Trump and Michael Flynn.

Following 10 days of hospitalization, Doug Kuzma, 61, succumbed to COVID on Monday, according to Vice.

Kuzma posted Facebook photos from the Dec. 11 ReAwaken America rally in Dallas, where he and like-minded attendees appeared maskless and crowded together. He also posted a photo of himself maskless at an airport on his way home from the event.

Days later, the Virginia man said on Facebook that what he thought was his chronic bronchitis had taken a bad turn, but was “headed in the right direction.”

When it was suggested on social media that he get tested for COVID, Kuzma took a hard pass.

He was found unconscious at his home on Christmas Eve, then rushed to a hospital where he was said to have been put on a ventilator before dying days later.

When even Ann Coulter thinks you're nuts...

