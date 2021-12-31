Dutch Economist And Notorious Anti-Vaxxer Dies From COVID

Robin Fransman revealed on December 3 he had tested positive and succumbed to coronavirus in Amsterdam’s OLVG hospital on Tuesday.
By Ed ScarceDecember 31, 2021

Fransman was influential, founding a group opposed to lockdowns and later mass vaccinations as unnecessary for the general population, arguing that only vulnerable people, the elderly and so on should be subjected to them, that school closures and other measures were devastating and unnecessary as the risk associated were so low. Apparently not low enough though for the healthy 53-year-old though, as he died.

Source: Metro

A Dutch economist who spread misinformation about Covid vaccines while refusing to get jabbed has died from the virus aged 53.

Robin Fransman revealed on December 3 he had tested positive and succumbed to coronavirus in Amsterdam’s OLVG hospital on Tuesday, local media reported.

Fransman, a former banker and member of the Dutch financial regulator who rose to prominence as an anti-austerity commentator, founded Herstel-NL, a controversial organisation lobbying against lockdown, in April 2020.

The group argued instead for keeping clinically vulnerable people confined in designated ‘safe zones’ while others gained natural immunity, prompting several well-known supporters to cut ties with the 53-year-old.

Using his growing social media presence,he became an outspoken vaccine-sceptic, as well as denouncing Long Covid as a myth and claiming restrictions were a deliberate tool of social control.

He said it was ‘fine for vulnerable people’ to get vaccinated and had advised his elderly parents to do so, but refused to get a jab himself.

He claimed jabs carry an ‘unknown risk’, rejecting findings that they carry an extremely low risk of serious side effects from independently-assessed vaccine trials bolstered by post-vaccine studies evaluating millions of recipients around the world.

Fransman also shared posts comparing coronavirus restrictions to ‘concentration camps’ and ‘segregation’ in Nazi Germany.

Soon after this tweet ("Corona positive. It’s about time too.") he was hospitalized. On Tuesday, he died.

fhywqt6xwaa6o83

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. When registering you will also be presented with the option to tie all your old Disqus comments to your new Insticator account. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue