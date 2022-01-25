Infamous Nazi Skinhead And Anti-Vaxxer Dies From COVID

'Big Merv' Shields was unvaccinated and called COVID a ‘Leftie Jewish Plot.’
Infamous Nazi Skinhead And Anti-Vaxxer Dies From COVID
Credit: Twitter
By Ed ScarceJanuary 25, 2022

Originally a punk band, Skrewdriver became a white supremacist rock band after reuniting in the 1980s. I couldn't find much information on Mervyn Shields but on Facebook one picture taken recently shows him sporting a T-shirt with the slogan 'Kill a Commie for Mommy', showing he continued to share his anti-left views.

Source: Sunday World

One of Ulster's most infamous far-right activists has been laid to rest after passing away on New Year's Day with what was reported as "Covid complications."

'Big Merv' Shields was a leading member of the notorious white power Nazi band Screwdriver, where he played the bass guitar for several years on at least three albums.

He played at many White Power concerts and was instrumental in the notorious Blood and Honour neo-Nazi music network.

The music was loud and racist and promoted a whites-only agenda as well as being staunchly loyalist - one of their biggest 'hits' was called Smash The IRA.

But it was a silent ending for 'Big Merv' as the guitarist and drummer was left to play one last 'solo' at Roselawn Crematorium in east Belfast where he was cremated without anyone present on Wednesday.

Ironically, only immediate family were allowed at the funeral home because of COVID restrictions. "Messages of condolences from neo-Nazis throughout Europe flooded social media after news of his death broke, such was his standing in those circles." I bet.

