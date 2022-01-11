Conservative Activist Who Attended Anti-Vax Symposium Dies From COVID

A month ago, Kelly Canon attended a symposium in Burleson, TX dedicated to fighting vaccine mandates, according to her Facebook posts.
By Ed Scarce
January 11, 2022

Canon was very proud of her religious exemption from getting vaccinated. So much so that she often tempted fate, as she did last month when she went to a symposium with other like-minded people dedicated to fighting vaccine mandates. After a month or so of getting progressively worse, she finally died, the Arlington Republican Party announcing her death on Facebook yesterday.

Source: Dallas Morning News

Longtime Arlington Republican activist Kelly Canon, a grassroots organizer and vocal critic of vaccine requirements, died Monday of complications from COVID-19.

The Arlington Republican Party announced Canon’s death on Facebook.

“Our dear friend Kelly Canon lost her battle with pneumonia today. Kelly will be forever in our hearts as a loyal and beloved friend and Patriot,” the post read. “Gone way too soon. We will keep her family in our prayers.”

Canon was recently hospitalized for COVID-19-related pneumonia, one of the most serious complications of the virus.

A month ago, Canon attended a symposium in Burleson dedicated to fighting vaccine mandates, according to her Facebook posts. Attendees included Dallas physician and vaccine skeptic Dr. Peter McCullough, who previously said on a Fox News show that there’s “no clinical reason to go get vaccinated.”

She was so happy to get her religious exemption.

unnamed

And she had no regrets on Jan 3rd, even after contracting the virus. Not sure what she thought by Jan 10th.

Around Christmas, 'rona "wasn't so bad."

Discussion

