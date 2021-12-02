Anti-Vax Republican William Hartmann Dies Following Battle With COVID-19

The Wayne County official who made headlines by refusing to certify Joe Biden's election win has died after an all too brief bout with COVID-19.
By Ed ScarceDecember 2, 2021

A few days ago we brought you the story of this jerk who refused to certify the county’s election after Joe Biden won. He also spewed the nonsense that COVID-19 and vaccines were a government plot of some sort. So, not a good guy at all.

In this video above the newscaster says, "Hartmann was described as a kind and tireless advocate for conservative values in Michigan." She left out unrepentant evil bastard.

Source: Detroit Free Press

William Hartmann, the Republican member of the Wayne County Board of Canvassers who made national headlines for initially refusing to certify the results of the 2020 presidential election, died Tuesday following a battle with COVID-19.

Douglas Reimel, Hartmann’s friend, shared the news on Facebook, and others who knew Hartmann offered their condolences online. Hartmann was 63.

Hartmann had been on a ventilator in the ICU, according to a Facebook post from Elizabeth Hartmann, his sister. He was hospitalized at Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital, according to Reimel.

Hartmann's death comes amid the latest coronavirus surge in Michigan that has filled hospital beds across the state. Michigan remains the nation's worst COVID-19 hot spot, leading the country in cases in recent weeks, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. When registering you will also be presented with the option to tie all your old Disqus comments to your new Insticator account. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue